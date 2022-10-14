Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) PT Lowered to $169.00 at Citigroup

Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by investment analysts at Citigroup from $204.00 to $169.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s price target indicates a potential upside of 57.72% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on Baidu from $200.00 to $195.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on Baidu in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Macquarie began coverage on Baidu in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $188.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group began coverage on Baidu in a research note on Friday, September 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price target on Baidu from $200.00 to $195.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $212.00.

Shares of BIDU opened at $107.15 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $129.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $133.70. Baidu has a 12 month low of $100.28 and a 12 month high of $182.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a current ratio of 2.75.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BIDU. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Baidu during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $364,024,000. Evergreen Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Baidu during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $205,000. First Hawaiian Bank grew its holdings in shares of Baidu by 16.7% during the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 2,167 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Baidu by 480.4% during the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 2,577 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 2,133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS bought a new position in shares of Baidu during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,586,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.55% of the company’s stock.

Baidu, Inc offers internet search services in China. It operates through Baidu Core and iQIYI segments. The company offers Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; and Haokan, a short video app.

