Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating) by 24.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,480 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $577,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DPZ. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Domino’s Pizza by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,539,785 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,997,609,000 after purchasing an additional 215,128 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the fourth quarter worth $210,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the fourth quarter worth $543,000. Stephens Inc. AR increased its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,793 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,576,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the fourth quarter worth $251,368,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Domino's Pizza alerts:

Insider Transactions at Domino’s Pizza

In other news, Director Andrew Balson sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.24, for a total transaction of $1,548,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,870 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,660,338.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Andrew Balson sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.24, for a total transaction of $1,548,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,870 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,660,338.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 103 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $409.26, for a total transaction of $42,153.78. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,264,613.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,125 shares of company stock worth $1,599,955 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

Domino’s Pizza Trading Up 10.4 %

DPZ stock opened at $333.26 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $11.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.02, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.68. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 12 month low of $299.41 and a 12 month high of $567.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $359.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $372.38.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The restaurant operator reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.88 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 10.63% and a negative return on equity of 11.24%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.12 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 12.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Domino’s Pizza Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were issued a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. Domino’s Pizza’s payout ratio is 34.35%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on DPZ. BMO Capital Markets raised Domino’s Pizza from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $430.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $410.00 to $362.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $334.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of Domino’s Pizza from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $430.00 to $385.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $460.00 to $430.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $418.31.

Domino’s Pizza Profile

(Get Rating)

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Domino's Pizza Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domino's Pizza and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.