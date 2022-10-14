Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Buys 19 Shares of Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL)

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 700 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Markel were worth $905,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Markel by 500.0% during the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Markel during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Markel during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Markel in the first quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. grew its stake in Markel by 300.0% in the second quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. now owns 28 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.56% of the company’s stock.

MKL has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet cut Markel from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Markel in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Markel from $1,500.00 to $1,300.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Markel from $1,650.00 to $1,600.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Markel presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,450.00.

MKL stock opened at $1,153.00 on Friday. Markel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $1,064.09 and a fifty-two week high of $1,519.24. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1,179.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,292.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65. The company has a market cap of $15.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 655.12 and a beta of 0.73.

Markel (NYSE:MKL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The insurance provider reported $13.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $21.43 by ($7.65). Markel had a net margin of 0.83% and a return on equity of 6.03%. The firm had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $19.14 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Markel Co. will post 67.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director A. Lynne Puckett bought 83 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $1,213.86 per share, with a total value of $100,750.38. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 956 shares in the company, valued at $1,160,450.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director A. Lynne Puckett acquired 83 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1,213.86 per share, with a total value of $100,750.38. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,160,450.16. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas Sinnickson Gayner acquired 50 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1,202.46 per share, for a total transaction of $60,123.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 42,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,595,909.42. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 181 shares of company stock valued at $218,307. 1.74% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Markel Corporation, a diverse financial holding company, markets and underwrites specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. Its Insurance segment offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

