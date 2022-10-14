Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Buys 56 Shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,378 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $584,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Dollar General by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,399,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,339,132,000 after acquiring an additional 283,983 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Dollar General by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,135,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,037,495,000 after buying an additional 125,589 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its position in shares of Dollar General by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 16,878,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,757,569,000 after buying an additional 1,369,299 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of Dollar General by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,619,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,919,292,000 after buying an additional 1,442,731 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the 4th quarter worth approximately $547,860,000. 91.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DG shares. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Dollar General from $227.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. BMO Capital Markets cut Dollar General from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $265.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on Dollar General from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Dollar General from $266.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Dollar General from $287.00 to $294.00 in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Dollar General currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $269.85.

Shares of DG stock opened at $242.16 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $244.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $239.84. Dollar General Co. has a 52 week low of $183.25 and a 52 week high of $262.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.62 billion, a PE ratio of 24.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.39.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.93 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $9.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.40 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 6.55% and a return on equity of 37.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.69 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Dollar General Co. will post 11.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 3rd. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. Dollar General’s payout ratio is 21.91%.

In other Dollar General news, CFO John W. Garratt sold 4,807 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.90, for a total transaction of $1,177,234.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 27,420 shares in the company, valued at $6,715,158. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO John W. Garratt sold 4,807 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.90, for a total transaction of $1,177,234.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 27,420 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,715,158. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Todd J. Vasos sold 108,145 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.18, for a total transaction of $25,866,121.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 85,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,418,557.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 285,422 shares of company stock valued at $68,676,137. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

