Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Decreases Holdings in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,881 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 97 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $689,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. First Merchants Corp increased its stake in ANSYS by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 2,326 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $739,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Financial Consulate Inc. increased its stake in ANSYS by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. now owns 1,254 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in ANSYS by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 6,351 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,017,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its stake in ANSYS by 34.6% in the 1st quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 175 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC increased its stake in ANSYS by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 2,467 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $784,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. 90.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ ANSS opened at $205.67 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. ANSYS, Inc. has a twelve month low of $194.23 and a twelve month high of $413.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.91 billion, a PE ratio of 39.48, a P/E/G ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $248.26 and its 200 day moving average is $258.85.

ANSYS ( NASDAQ:ANSS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.19. ANSYS had a return on equity of 11.98% and a net margin of 22.96%. The company had revenue of $475.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $466.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.38 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that ANSYS, Inc. will post 6.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other ANSYS news, SVP Shane Emswiler sold 436 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.59, for a total value of $101,845.24. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,206,953.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on ANSS. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on ANSYS from $315.00 to $285.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on ANSYS to $345.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on ANSYS in a research note on Friday, September 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $275.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet cut ANSYS from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on ANSYS to $311.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $273.17.

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. It offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its multiphysics engineering simulation technologies are built and enables engineers to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, electronics, and optical elements in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite; power analysis and optimization software suite that manages the power budget, power delivery integrity, and power-induced noise in an electronic design; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

