Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stake in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 23,267 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 513 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $832,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLB. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Schlumberger by 1,059.6% during the 1st quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 603 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 551 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Schlumberger by 95.6% during the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 618 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Schlumberger during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. WD Rutherford LLC bought a new position in shares of Schlumberger during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Schlumberger by 768.4% during the 1st quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 660 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 584 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.71% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger Stock Up 5.2 %

Shares of NYSE:SLB opened at $44.19 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $38.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company has a market cap of $62.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.02, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.73. Schlumberger Limited has a one year low of $27.65 and a one year high of $49.83.

Schlumberger Announces Dividend

Schlumberger ( NYSE:SLB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $6.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.28 billion. Schlumberger had a net margin of 10.56% and a return on equity of 15.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Schlumberger Limited will post 2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th were given a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 6th. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.04%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $54.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Benchmark raised shares of Schlumberger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Friday, October 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.92.

Schlumberger Company Profile

Schlumberger Limited provides technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. It offers software, information management, and IT infrastructure services; consulting services for reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement; petro technical data services and training solutions; reservoir interpretation and data processing services; asset performance solutions; open and cased-hole services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; pressure pumping, well stimulation, and coiled tubing equipment for downhole mechanical well intervention, reservoir monitoring, and downhole data acquisition; and integrated production systems.

