Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Has $597,000 Stake in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC cut its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,426 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 46 shares during the quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $597,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC acquired a new position in Parker-Hannifin in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Parker-Hannifin during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, City State Bank acquired a new stake in Parker-Hannifin in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors own 82.65% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Parker-Hannifin

In related news, VP Andrew D. Ross sold 3,224 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.30, for a total transaction of $955,271.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 9,840 shares in the company, valued at $2,915,592. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Parker-Hannifin Stock Performance

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $346.00 to $287.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $385.00 to $335.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Parker-Hannifin in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $325.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $340.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Parker-Hannifin presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $330.45.

Shares of PH stock opened at $259.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $271.47 and a 200-day moving average of $268.63. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a one year low of $230.44 and a one year high of $340.00. The company has a market cap of $33.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.53.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $5.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.67 by $0.49. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 8.29% and a return on equity of 27.81%. The business had revenue of $4.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.38 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 18.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Parker-Hannifin Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 29th were given a $1.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 26th. This represents a $5.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.78%.

Parker-Hannifin Company Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

