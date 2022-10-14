Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Has $750,000 Position in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,409 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 380 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $750,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. SBK Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of American Express in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of American Express in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of American Express by 873.3% in the 1st quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 146 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. Perkins Coie Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of American Express in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of American Express by 823.5% in the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 157 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. 84.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:AXP opened at $141.55 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $106.13 billion, a PE ratio of 14.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $151.63 and its 200 day moving average is $157.88. American Express has a 12 month low of $130.65 and a 12 month high of $199.55.

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $13.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.54 billion. American Express had a net margin of 15.69% and a return on equity of 32.81%. American Express’s revenue was up 30.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.80 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that American Express will post 9.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Investors of record on Friday, October 14th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 13th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.33%.

Several analysts have recently commented on AXP shares. Oppenheimer set a $184.00 target price on American Express in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on American Express to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday. Barclays cut their price target on American Express from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup downgraded American Express from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the company from $159.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on American Express from $190.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $175.67.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

