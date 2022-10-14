Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Increases Position in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,436 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $729,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MLM. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Martin Marietta Materials in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in Martin Marietta Materials in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Martin Marietta Materials in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in Martin Marietta Materials in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Martin Marietta Materials in the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.51% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $410.00 price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $410.00 to $386.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Martin Marietta Materials from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. DA Davidson dropped their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $395.00 to $385.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Martin Marietta Materials in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $410.80.

Martin Marietta Materials Trading Up 0.9 %

Martin Marietta Materials stock opened at $314.35 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $19.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.62, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.87. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $284.99 and a fifty-two week high of $446.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $342.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $339.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 3.63.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The construction company reported $3.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.72 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 13.49% and a return on equity of 11.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.81 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 13.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Martin Marietta Materials Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st were paid a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st. This is a boost from Martin Marietta Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.67%.

Martin Marietta Materials Profile

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

