Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Invests $883,000 in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 9,738 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $883,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of SAP. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of SAP by 650.0% during the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 300 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of SAP by 108.0% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 312 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SAP during the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of SAP by 656.7% during the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 507 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SAP during the first quarter worth approximately $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SAP stock opened at $85.15 on Friday. SAP SE has a fifty-two week low of $78.22 and a fifty-two week high of $149.92. The stock has a market cap of $100.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $93.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

SAP ( NYSE:SAP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The software maker reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.56). The company had revenue of $8.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.68 billion. SAP had a net margin of 13.62% and a return on equity of 10.08%. On average, analysts forecast that SAP SE will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Oddo Bhf cut their price objective on SAP from €104.00 ($106.12) to €93.00 ($94.90) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on SAP in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on SAP from €134.00 ($136.73) to €122.00 ($124.49) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on SAP from €120.00 ($122.45) to €110.00 ($112.24) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on SAP in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.00.

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an enterprise application software company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Support; Qualtrics; and Services. It offers SAP S/4HANA, an ERP suite with intelligent technologies, such as artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced analytics; SAP SuccessFactors Human Experience Management provides cloud-based solutions, such as a human resources management system for core HR and payroll, talent management, employee experience management, and people analytics; and intelligent spend management solutions, including products branded under the SAP Ariba, SAP Concur, and SAP Fieldglass names.

