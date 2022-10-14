Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Lowers Position in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR)

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,470 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 226 shares during the quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Interactive Brokers Group were worth $686,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Interactive Brokers Group by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 18,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,250,000 after purchasing an additional 1,279 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 53,513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,527,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 1,217.5% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 67,405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,442,000 after acquiring an additional 62,289 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 2,130.4% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 332,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,908,000 after acquiring an additional 317,494 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd boosted its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 68.1% during the 1st quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 1,076,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,963,000 after acquiring an additional 436,257 shares during the last quarter. 97.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Interactive Brokers Group Stock Up 2.9 %

NASDAQ IBKR opened at $70.65 on Friday. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.18 and a twelve month high of $82.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.54 billion, a PE ratio of 27.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $65.29 and its 200 day moving average is $61.17.

Interactive Brokers Group Dividend Announcement

Interactive Brokers Group ( NASDAQ:IBKR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.07). Interactive Brokers Group had a net margin of 9.64% and a return on equity of 3.13%. The firm had revenue of $656.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $745.46 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.63%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Interactive Brokers Group news, Chairman Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.70, for a total value of $1,174,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,587,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $93,186,895.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 120,000 shares of company stock valued at $6,826,200. 5.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on IBKR shares. Barclays raised their price objective on Interactive Brokers Group from $77.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Citigroup assumed coverage on Interactive Brokers Group in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Interactive Brokers Group in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Interactive Brokers Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.50.

Interactive Brokers Group Company Profile

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. The company specializes in executing, clearing, and settling trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), metals, and cryptocurrencies. It also custodies and services accounts for hedge and mutual funds, ETFs, registered investment advisors, proprietary trading groups, introducing brokers, and individual investors.

Further Reading

