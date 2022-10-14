Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Purchases 21,726 Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Get Rating) by 349.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,950 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,726 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $879,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SCHF. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 8,261.0% in the first quarter. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC now owns 10,494,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,360,000 after buying an additional 10,369,041 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 13.1% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 88,605,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,253,582,000 after purchasing an additional 10,255,642 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 10.1% during the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 46,975,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,724,928,000 after purchasing an additional 4,291,284 shares in the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp raised its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 5.9% during the first quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 63,918,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,347,099,000 after purchasing an additional 3,537,586 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 7.0% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 31,782,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,167,056,000 after purchasing an additional 2,077,104 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab International Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCHF opened at $28.57 on Friday. Schwab International Equity ETF has a one year low of $27.40 and a one year high of $40.66. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.58.

Schwab International Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

