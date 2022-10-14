Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Purchases 583 Shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,397 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 583 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $619,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 18.9% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 165,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,263,000 after purchasing an additional 26,325 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 74,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,447,000 after buying an additional 7,340 shares during the last quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Fastenal by 77.5% during the 1st quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 49,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,938,000 after buying an additional 21,600 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its position in shares of Fastenal by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 334,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,879,000 after buying an additional 7,678 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 831,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,412,000 after acquiring an additional 52,070 shares during the last quarter. 78.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Fastenal

In other Fastenal news, CEO Daniel L. Florness purchased 4,000 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $48.00 per share, for a total transaction of $192,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 281,929 shares in the company, valued at $13,532,592. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Fastenal news, CEO Daniel L. Florness purchased 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $48.00 per share, with a total value of $192,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 281,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,532,592. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Charles S. Miller sold 23,136 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.90, for a total transaction of $1,293,302.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 7,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $419,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 5,000 shares of company stock worth $240,100. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Fastenal Price Performance

Shares of Fastenal stock opened at $46.79 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.20. Fastenal has a one year low of $43.73 and a one year high of $64.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.71 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.98.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 13th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.70% and a return on equity of 33.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Fastenal will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

Fastenal announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, July 12th that permits the company to buyback 8,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Fastenal Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.27%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FAST has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group lowered their price target on Fastenal from $62.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Argus dropped their target price on Fastenal from $66.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 15th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Fastenal from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $48.00 to $42.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.00.

Fastenal Profile

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

