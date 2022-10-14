Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Purchases 684 Shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,286 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 684 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $541,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,179,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,332,404,000 after buying an additional 2,239,235 shares during the last quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Tyson Foods by 6,100.0% during the second quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC now owns 1,304,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,854,000 after acquiring an additional 1,283,257 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Tyson Foods by 33.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,653,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,497,000 after purchasing an additional 912,421 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 486.0% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,025,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,897,000 after purchasing an additional 850,310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,532,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,929,996,000 after purchasing an additional 690,099 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.55% of the company’s stock.

Tyson Foods Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:TSN opened at $65.45 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.99. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a one year low of $62.94 and a one year high of $100.72. The firm has a market cap of $23.54 billion, a PE ratio of 5.88 and a beta of 0.73.

Tyson Foods Dividend Announcement

Tyson Foods ( NYSE:TSN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $13.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.25 billion. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 18.42% and a net margin of 7.75%. Tyson Foods’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.70 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 8.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. Tyson Foods’s payout ratio is currently 16.53%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price target on Tyson Foods to $101.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Tyson Foods in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Tyson Foods from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $79.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $99.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Stephens cut their target price on Tyson Foods from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.13.

Tyson Foods Company Profile

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products; and supplies poultry breeding stock; sells specialty products, such as hides and meats.

See Also

