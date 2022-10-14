Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Sells 118 Shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,595 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 118 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $746,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in TE Connectivity by 1.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,621,186 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,617,824,000 after acquiring an additional 308,580 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in TE Connectivity by 1.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,944,259 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,743,278,000 after acquiring an additional 399,898 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in TE Connectivity during the fourth quarter valued at $972,351,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in TE Connectivity by 2.3% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,701,641 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $615,822,000 after acquiring an additional 104,730 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in TE Connectivity by 14.9% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,809,763 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $499,002,000 after acquiring an additional 495,028 shares in the last quarter. 90.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get TE Connectivity alerts:

TE Connectivity Price Performance

TEL stock opened at $111.46 on Friday. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 12 month low of $104.76 and a 12 month high of $166.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $124.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $123.64. The stock has a market cap of $35.65 billion, a PE ratio of 14.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.32.

TE Connectivity ( NYSE:TEL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The electronics maker reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.11. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 15.97% and a return on equity of 21.98%. The firm had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.79 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 7.31 earnings per share for the current year.

TE Connectivity declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Friday, June 17th that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the electronics maker to reacquire up to 4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity at TE Connectivity

In related news, EVP John S. Jenkins sold 2,990 shares of TE Connectivity stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.97, for a total transaction of $394,590.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,406 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,429,039.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP John S. Jenkins sold 2,990 shares of TE Connectivity stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.97, for a total transaction of $394,590.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,406 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,429,039.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Tim Murphy sold 4,000 shares of TE Connectivity stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.13, for a total transaction of $524,520.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 17,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,328,082.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 31,919 shares of company stock worth $4,203,806 in the last 90 days. 0.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $160.00 to $125.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. StockNews.com raised shares of TE Connectivity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $160.00 to $125.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $149.38.

TE Connectivity Profile

(Get Rating)

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for TE Connectivity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TE Connectivity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.