Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Sells 186 Shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,521 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 186 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $556,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 150.0% in the first quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 250 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new stake in WEC Energy Group during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group during the second quarter worth $33,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group in the first quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC purchased a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group in the first quarter valued at $42,000. 75.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get WEC Energy Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho dropped their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $107.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 17th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of WEC Energy Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $108.00 to $98.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Barclays reduced their target price on WEC Energy Group from $108.00 to $104.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on WEC Energy Group from $105.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $111.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.78.

Insider Transactions at WEC Energy Group

WEC Energy Group Price Performance

In related news, EVP William Mastoris sold 4,690 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.04, for a total transaction of $492,637.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $263,230.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of WEC Energy Group stock opened at $84.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.54. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a one year low of $80.82 and a one year high of $108.39. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $100.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.36.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.05. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 15.23% and a return on equity of 12.15%. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.87 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.39 EPS for the current year.

WEC Energy Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th were paid a dividend of $0.7275 per share. This represents a $2.91 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.21%.

About WEC Energy Group

(Get Rating)

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for WEC Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEC Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.