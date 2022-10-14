Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Sells 316 Shares of Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS)

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,694 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 316 shares during the quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Qualys were worth $718,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of QLYS. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Qualys in the 1st quarter valued at about $100,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Qualys by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 843 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Qualys by 59.4% in the 1st quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 880 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Qualys by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westshore Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Qualys in the 1st quarter valued at about $202,000. Institutional investors own 90.60% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Bruce K. Posey sold 2,500 shares of Qualys stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.16, for a total value of $325,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 61,427 shares in the company, valued at $7,995,338.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Bruce K. Posey sold 2,500 shares of Qualys stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.16, for a total value of $325,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 61,427 shares in the company, valued at $7,995,338.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CRO Allan Peters sold 2,711 shares of Qualys stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.33, for a total transaction of $388,567.63. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 24,622 shares in the company, valued at $3,529,071.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 32,016 shares of company stock worth $4,769,456. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Qualys Stock Performance

Shares of QLYS stock opened at $131.09 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.21 and a beta of 0.64. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $147.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $136.43. Qualys, Inc. has a 52 week low of $108.10 and a 52 week high of $162.36.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The software maker reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $119.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.52 million. Qualys had a net margin of 22.68% and a return on equity of 24.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.53 EPS. Analysts forecast that Qualys, Inc. will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on QLYS. Northland Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Qualys from $138.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Qualys from $113.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Qualys in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Qualys to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Qualys from $145.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $145.56.

Qualys Company Profile

Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Vulnerability Management; Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response; Threat Protection; Continuous Monitoring; Patch Management; Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response; Certificate Assessment; SaaS Detection and Response; Secure Enterprise Mobility; Policy Compliance; Security Configuration Assessment; PCI Compliance; File Integrity Monitoring; Security Assessment Questionnaire; Out of-Band Configuration Assessment; Web Application Scanning; Web Application Firewall; Global Asset Inventory; Cybersecurity Asset Management; Certificate Inventory; Cloud Inventory; Cloud Security Assessment; and Container Security.

