Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Trims Position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,951 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 127 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $830,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADP. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Core Alternative Capital grew its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 761.1% during the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 155 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC grew its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 505.9% during the 2nd quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 206 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.06% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing Stock Up 2.6 %

ADP stock opened at $229.90 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $241.41 and a 200 day moving average of $227.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.48 billion, a PE ratio of 32.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 52 week low of $192.26 and a 52 week high of $261.59.

Automatic Data Processing Announces Dividend

Automatic Data Processing ( NASDAQ:ADP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.02. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.87% and a return on equity of 66.25%. The company had revenue of $4.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.05 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. Automatic Data Processing’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th were given a dividend of $1.04 per share. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 8th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.34%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ADP shares. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $250.00 to $257.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $230.00 to $236.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $230.00 to $236.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $236.85.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Laura G. Brown sold 252 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.35, for a total transaction of $57,544.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,373,753.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 37,594 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.95, for a total transaction of $8,945,492.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,571,166.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Laura G. Brown sold 252 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.35, for a total transaction of $57,544.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,373,753.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 107,034 shares of company stock valued at $25,514,241. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Automatic Data Processing Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

