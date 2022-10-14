Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Trims Stake in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,951 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 127 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $830,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,217 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,232,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 52.6% in the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 37,761 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,312,000 after purchasing an additional 13,014 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP bought a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the fourth quarter worth approximately $558,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the fourth quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 88.7% in the fourth quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 7,224 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,781,000 after purchasing an additional 3,395 shares during the period. 79.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ADP shares. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $230.00 to $236.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing to $280.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Wolfe Research dropped their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Automatic Data Processing currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $236.85.

Insider Activity

Automatic Data Processing Price Performance

In other news, VP Donald Weinstein sold 10,150 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $2,537,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 41,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,258,750. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, VP Donald Weinstein sold 10,150 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $2,537,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 41,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,258,750. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, VP Christopher D’ambrosio sold 174 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.69, for a total transaction of $41,184.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,157 shares in the company, valued at approximately $747,230.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 107,034 shares of company stock valued at $25,514,241. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ADP stock opened at $229.90 on Friday. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 52 week low of $192.26 and a 52 week high of $261.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $241.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $227.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.82.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.02. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.87% and a return on equity of 66.25%. The business had revenue of $4.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share. Automatic Data Processing’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Automatic Data Processing Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th were paid a $1.04 dividend. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 8th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.34%.

About Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

