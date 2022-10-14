Ballswap Tops 1-Day Volume of $899.00 (BSP)

Ballswap (BSP) traded 5.3% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on October 14th. In the last seven days, Ballswap has traded down 5.1% against the US dollar. Ballswap has a total market capitalization of $70.84 million and approximately $899.00 worth of Ballswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ballswap token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00003047 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0494 or 0.00000255 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0613 or 0.00000317 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 19% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0644 or 0.00000333 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,325.47 or 0.27544031 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000735 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00010756 BTC.

Ballswap’s genesis date was February 17th, 2021. Ballswap’s total supply is 799,888,888,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 477,829,312,542 tokens. The Reddit community for Ballswap is https://reddit.com/r/bitballecosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ballswap’s official message board is bitballerc20.medium.com/ballswap-bsp-debut-listing-on-bitmart-shooting-star-24h-flash-sale-purchase-to-get-extra-5-7dc8575387d7. Ballswap’s official Twitter account is @bitballswap and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ballswap’s official website is www.bitball-btb.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitball ecosystem aims to become a cryptocurrency that is accepted as a mode of payment in real-life scenarios. Bitball’s mission is to build an ecosystem to bridge the gap between digital currencies, exchanges, and customers. It seeks to facilitate cross-border transactions with a user-friendly interface.BALLSWAP is BitBall ecosystem’s new product, entering DeFi market with community rewards empowering a dex swapper with farming features planned for the future.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ballswap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ballswap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ballswap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

