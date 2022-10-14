Banco BPM S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BNCZF) Short Interest Update

Banco BPM S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BNCZF – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,467,000 shares, a drop of 49.5% from the September 15th total of 4,880,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Banco BPM Stock Performance

Shares of BNCZF remained flat at $3.26 during trading hours on Friday. Banco BPM has a 1 year low of $3.26 and a 1 year high of $3.26. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.26.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BNCZF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Banco BPM from €3.60 ($3.67) to €3.30 ($3.37) in a report on Friday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Banco BPM from €4.20 ($4.29) to €3.60 ($3.67) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Banco BPM from €3.80 ($3.88) to €3.50 ($3.57) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Banco BPM has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $3.47.

About Banco BPM

Banco BPM S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to individual, business, and corporate customers in Italy. The company operates through Retail, Corporate, Institutional, Private, Investment Banking, Strategic Partnerships, Leases, and Corporate Centre segments.

