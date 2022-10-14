Banco de Chile (NYSE:BCH) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Banco de Chile (NYSE:BCH – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the bank’s stock.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Banco de Chile to $21.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.00.

Shares of Banco de Chile stock opened at $18.55 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $9.37 billion, a PE ratio of 5.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.38. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17. Banco de Chile has a 12 month low of $15.60 and a 12 month high of $22.74.

Banco de Chile ( NYSE:BCH Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The bank reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $580.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $792.40 million. Banco de Chile had a return on equity of 32.11% and a net margin of 49.07%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Banco de Chile will post 2.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi raised its holdings in Banco de Chile by 1,117.3% during the second quarter. Amundi now owns 39,222 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $628,000 after buying an additional 36,000 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Banco de Chile by 11.8% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 24,618 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $449,000 after buying an additional 2,602 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Banco de Chile during the second quarter valued at about $136,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Banco de Chile during the second quarter valued at about $1,051,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new position in Banco de Chile during the second quarter valued at about $323,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Banco de Chile, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to customers in Chile. It operates through Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Treasury and Money Market segments. The company offers deposit products, such as checking accounts, current accounts, demand deposits and accounts, saving accounts, and time deposits; commercial, mortgage, consumer, working capital, syndicated, and installment loans; and credit cards.

