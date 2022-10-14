Bank of America Cuts Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA) Price Target to $19.00

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Bank of America from $28.00 to $19.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Moffett Nathanson cut Paramount Global from a neutral rating to a sell rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Cowen lowered their price objective on Paramount Global to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Paramount Global from $44.00 to $37.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Paramount Global from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research cut Paramount Global to a sell rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, June 24th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $23.53.

Paramount Global Stock Performance

Shares of PARA opened at $19.15 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $12.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.54. Paramount Global has a 52 week low of $17.92 and a 52 week high of $39.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $22.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.03.

Paramount Global Dividend Announcement

Paramount Global ( NASDAQ:PARA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $7.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.55 billion. Paramount Global had a return on equity of 6.74% and a net margin of 11.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Paramount Global will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.01%. Paramount Global’s payout ratio is presently 18.57%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Paramount Global

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Paramount Global in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Paramount Global during the third quarter valued at about $79,000. R.H. Dinel Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Paramount Global during the third quarter valued at about $45,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank purchased a new position in shares of Paramount Global during the third quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Paramount Global during the third quarter valued at about $203,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.45% of the company’s stock.

Paramount Global Company Profile

Paramount Global operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; acquires or develops, and schedules programming on the CBS Television Network that includes primetime comedies and dramas, reality, specials, kids' programs, daytime dramas, game shows, and late night programs; produces or distributes talk shows, court shows, game shows, and newsmagazines; owns and operates 29 broadcast television stations; and operates CBS Sports Network, a 24-hour cable channel that provides sports and related content, as well as streaming and cable subscription services.

