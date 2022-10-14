Bank of America Downgrades TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC) to Neutral

Bank of America cut shares of TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Monday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have $48.00 target price on the business services provider’s stock, down from their previous target price of $68.00.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of TTEC from $120.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of TTEC from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of TTEC from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of TTEC to $62.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on shares of TTEC from $100.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $69.67.

NASDAQ TTEC opened at $43.40 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. TTEC has a 52 week low of $40.65 and a 52 week high of $103.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of 20.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $52.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.10.

TTEC ( NASDAQ:TTEC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The business services provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.13. TTEC had a net margin of 4.28% and a return on equity of 24.99%. The company had revenue of $604.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $602.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.00 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that TTEC will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 11th will be given a $0.52 dividend. This is an increase from TTEC’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 7th. This represents a yield of 2.2%. TTEC’s dividend payout ratio is 48.37%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TTEC. Copeland Capital Management LLC raised its position in TTEC by 370.0% in the 1st quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 498,291 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,119,000 after purchasing an additional 392,281 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in TTEC by 151.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 451,451 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,253,000 after buying an additional 271,766 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP purchased a new position in TTEC during the 1st quarter worth $10,401,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in TTEC by 21.9% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 655,599 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,509,000 after buying an additional 117,596 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in TTEC by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,930,567 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $241,829,000 after buying an additional 95,573 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.19% of the company’s stock.

TTEC Holdings, Inc, a customer experience technology and services company, that designs, builds, orchestrates, and delivers digitally enabled customer experiences designed for various brands. It operates in two segments, TTEC Digital and TTEC Engage. The TTEC Digital segments designs, builds, and operates robust digital experiences for clients and their customers through the contextual integration and orchestration of customer relationship management, data, analytics, customer experience as a service technology, and intelligent automation to ensure customer experience (CX) outcomes.

