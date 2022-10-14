Bank of America Trims Ardagh Metal Packaging (NYSE:AMBP) Target Price to $6.00

Ardagh Metal Packaging (NYSE:AMBP – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Bank of America from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on AMBP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging from $10.00 to $8.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging from $6.50 to $6.30 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging from $7.00 to $5.45 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $7.97.

AMBP traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $4.54. 43,669 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,226,924. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.39. Ardagh Metal Packaging has a 1-year low of $4.55 and a 1-year high of $10.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.20. The company has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a PE ratio of -159.61, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.73.

Ardagh Metal Packaging ( NYSE:AMBP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.02. Ardagh Metal Packaging had a positive return on equity of 89.66% and a negative net margin of 0.11%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Ardagh Metal Packaging will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 12th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.81%. Ardagh Metal Packaging’s dividend payout ratio is currently -2,665.78%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sanders Morris Harris LLC boosted its position in Ardagh Metal Packaging by 52.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 52,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 18,000 shares during the period. ARS Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging by 28.0% in the 3rd quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC now owns 972,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,707,000 after acquiring an additional 212,784 shares in the last quarter. Stolper Co raised its stake in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Stolper Co now owns 280,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,358,000 after acquiring an additional 3,851 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Ardagh Metal Packaging in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $86,000. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Ardagh Metal Packaging in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $217,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.84% of the company’s stock.

Ardagh Metal Packaging SA supplies metal beverage cans in Europe, the United States, and Brazil. Its products are used in various end-use categories, including beer, carbonated soft drinks, energy drinks, hard seltzers, juices, pre-mixed cocktails, teas, sparkling waters, and wine. The company serves beverage producers.

