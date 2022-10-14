Bank of America Trims Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Target Price to $178.00

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by analysts at Bank of America from $185.00 to $178.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Bank of America‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 8.21% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on JNJ. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $185.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $173.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Johnson & Johnson presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $188.40.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE JNJ traded down $0.66 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $164.49. The company had a trading volume of 112,136 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,090,919. Johnson & Johnson has a twelve month low of $155.72 and a twelve month high of $186.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $432.47 billion, a PE ratio of 23.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $165.24 and its 200-day moving average is $173.12.

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.02. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 19.21% and a return on equity of 36.14%. The business had revenue of $24.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.48 earnings per share. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, September 14th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 1.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Institutional Trading of Johnson & Johnson

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.5% in the first quarter. Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. now owns 11,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,978,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Howard Financial Services LTD. increased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.1% in the first quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 2,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. American Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.1% in the first quarter. American Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 1.6% in the second quarter. Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $635,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kwmg LLC boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 2.6% in the first quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 2,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.59% of the company’s stock.

About Johnson & Johnson

(Get Rating)

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

See Also

