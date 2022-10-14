Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the bank’s stock.

Separately, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp to $33.00 in a report on Friday, September 30th.

Bank of Marin Bancorp Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of BMRC stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $32.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,595. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.11. Bank of Marin Bancorp has a 12-month low of $29.88 and a 12-month high of $39.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $521.93 million, a PE ratio of 14.08 and a beta of 0.69.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bank of Marin Bancorp

Bank of Marin Bancorp ( NASDAQ:BMRC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $33.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.27 million. Bank of Marin Bancorp had a net margin of 27.33% and a return on equity of 9.63%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Bank of Marin Bancorp will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BMRC. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in Bank of Marin Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at $65,000. DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Bank of Marin Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at $100,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Bank of Marin Bancorp by 54.9% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,172 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,124 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Bank of Marin Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $138,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Bank of Marin Bancorp by 49.9% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,161 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 1,719 shares during the last quarter. 54.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bank of Marin Bancorp Company Profile

Bank of Marin Bancorp operates as the holding company for Bank of Marin that provides a range of financial services primarily to small to medium-sized businesses, professionals, not-for-profit organizations, and individuals in California, the United States. It offers personal and business checking and savings accounts; and individual retirement, health savings, and demand deposit marketplace accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit, certificate of deposit account registry and insured cash sweep services.

