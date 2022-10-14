Bao Finance Reaches Market Capitalization of $3.85 Million (BAO)

Bao Finance (BAO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on October 14th. Bao Finance has a total market cap of $3.85 million and approximately $52,980.00 worth of Bao Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Bao Finance has traded 0.3% higher against the dollar. One Bao Finance token can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00003015 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0494 or 0.00000255 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0614 or 0.00000317 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 18.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0643 or 0.00000332 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5,332.95 or 0.27517669 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000730 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00010747 BTC.

Bao Finance Profile

Bao Finance launched on December 2nd, 2020. Bao Finance’s total supply is 560,270,974,250 tokens and its circulating supply is 34,066,471,176 tokens. The official message board for Bao Finance is thebaoman.medium.com. Bao Finance’s official Twitter account is @baocommunity and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Bao Finance is bao.finance.

Bao Finance Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bao (包) stands for a treasure or package. Something wonderful that is wrapped up in another layer. Bao buns, or in Chinese Baozi (包子) are delicious wrapped dumplings.These bao buns are the tradition of taking something good that exists and wrapping it up into being a new treasure.Bao Finance aims to do this by being a new protocol that adds features to existing DeFi systems.The BAO token acts as a governance token for the fully community-run project. It is also backed by the insurance fund where all Bao fees go.”

