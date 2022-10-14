Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN) Price Target Cut to $8.30 by Analysts at Citigroup

Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Citigroup from $15.00 to $8.30 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Baozun in a research report on Wednesday. They set a hold rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $9.32.

Shares of NASDAQ:BZUN traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $5.19. The company had a trading volume of 3,914 shares, compared to its average volume of 351,922. Baozun has a one year low of $5.01 and a one year high of $20.73. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.53. The firm has a market cap of $361.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.70 and a beta of 0.81.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BZUN. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Baozun during the first quarter worth about $43,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of Baozun during the first quarter worth about $68,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Baozun by 155.2% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 7,351 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 4,470 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Baozun in the first quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Baozun in the second quarter valued at approximately $106,000. 34.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Baozun Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides e-commerce solutions to brand partners in the People's Republic of China. The company offers IT infrastructure setup and integration, online store design and setup, online store operations, visual merchandising and marketing campaigns, customer services, and warehousing and order fulfilment.

