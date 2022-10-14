Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN) Price Target Cut to $8.30 by Analysts at Citigroup

Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Citigroup from $15.00 to $8.30 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Baozun in a research report on Wednesday. They set a hold rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $9.32.
Baozun Trading Down 3.2 %
Shares of NASDAQ:BZUN traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $5.19. The company had a trading volume of 3,914 shares, compared to its average volume of 351,922. Baozun has a one year low of $5.01 and a one year high of $20.73. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.53. The firm has a market cap of $361.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.70 and a beta of 0.81.
Baozun Company Profile
Baozun Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides e-commerce solutions to brand partners in the People's Republic of China. The company offers IT infrastructure setup and integration, online store design and setup, online store operations, visual merchandising and marketing campaigns, customer services, and warehousing and order fulfilment.
