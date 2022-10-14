Barclays Analysts Give Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3) a €60.00 Price Target

Barclays set a €60.00 ($61.22) target price on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3 – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a €64.00 ($65.31) price objective on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. UBS Group set a €68.00 ($69.39) price objective on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €75.00 ($76.53) price objective on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Jefferies Financial Group set a €73.00 ($74.49) price objective on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €53.00 ($54.08) target price on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th.

FRA HEN3 opened at €61.40 ($62.65) on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of €63.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of €61.87. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA has a 52 week low of €103.00 ($105.10) and a 52 week high of €129.65 ($132.30).

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the adhesive technologies, beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. The company's Adhesive Technologies segment offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods; automotive and metals; electronics and industrials; and craftsmen, construction, and professional industries.

