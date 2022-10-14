Barclays Increases Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) Price Target to $60.00

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) had its target price upped by equities research analysts at Barclays from $56.00 to $60.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “underweight” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Barclays‘s target price would indicate a potential downside of 9.72% from the stock’s current price.
Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Gilead Sciences from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $72.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $74.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised Gilead Sciences from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.31.
Gilead Sciences Trading Up 1.6 %
Shares of GILD stock opened at $66.46 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $64.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.26, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.31. Gilead Sciences has a fifty-two week low of $57.17 and a fifty-two week high of $74.12.
Institutional Trading of Gilead Sciences
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the first quarter valued at $25,000. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 217.9% in the third quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 461 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.58% of the company’s stock.
About Gilead Sciences
Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.
