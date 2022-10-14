Barclays Increases Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) Price Target to $60.00

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) had its target price upped by equities research analysts at Barclays from $56.00 to $60.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “underweight” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Barclays‘s target price would indicate a potential downside of 9.72% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Gilead Sciences from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $72.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $74.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised Gilead Sciences from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.31.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

Gilead Sciences Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of GILD stock opened at $66.46 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $64.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.26, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.31. Gilead Sciences has a fifty-two week low of $57.17 and a fifty-two week high of $74.12.

Institutional Trading of Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences ( NASDAQ:GILD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $6.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.88 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 42.92% and a net margin of 15.03%. Research analysts expect that Gilead Sciences will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the first quarter valued at $25,000. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 217.9% in the third quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 461 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.58% of the company’s stock.

About Gilead Sciences

(Get Rating)

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.