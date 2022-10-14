Barclays Reiterates “Equal Weight” Rating for Breedon Group (LON:BREE)

Breedon Group (LON:BREE – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. They presently have a GBX 65 ($0.79) price objective on the stock. Barclays‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 30.00% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on BREE. Berenberg Bank cut their price objective on shares of Breedon Group from GBX 100 ($1.21) to GBX 80 ($0.97) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Breedon Group in a report on Wednesday, July 27th.

Breedon Group Price Performance

Shares of Breedon Group stock opened at GBX 50 ($0.60) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.97. The stock has a market capitalization of £847.05 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 833.33. Breedon Group has a 1-year low of GBX 48.70 ($0.59) and a 1-year high of GBX 104.60 ($1.26). The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 58.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 66.43.

Breedon Group Company Profile

Breedon Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the quarrying, manufacture, and sale of construction materials and building products in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company offers various aggregates, such as crushed rock, high polished stone value, sand and gravel, self-binding gravels, decorative aggregates, recycled aggregates, white limestone products, agricultural lime, granular mineral fillers, and welsh slates for use in the construction market.

