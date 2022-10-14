Barclays Trims Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM) Target Price to $70.00

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Barclays from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. TheStreet upgraded Alarm.com from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Maxim Group raised their target price on Alarm.com from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Roth Capital raised their target price on Alarm.com from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Alarm.com from $80.00 to $83.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, William Blair reiterated a market perform rating on shares of Alarm.com in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $79.80.

Shares of ALRM stock opened at $61.55 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $68.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.97. The company has a quick ratio of 5.50, a current ratio of 6.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.16, a PEG ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.14. Alarm.com has a 12 month low of $54.99 and a 12 month high of $90.69.

Alarm.com ( NASDAQ:ALRM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The software maker reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.10. Alarm.com had a return on equity of 10.90% and a net margin of 5.29%. The firm had revenue of $212.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $207.93 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Alarm.com will post 1.16 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Steve Valenzuela sold 6,820 shares of Alarm.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.60, for a total value of $515,592.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 36,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,744,960.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Jeffrey A. Bedell sold 9,769 shares of Alarm.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.13, for a total value of $694,868.97. Following the sale, the insider now owns 469,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,380,028.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Steve Valenzuela sold 6,820 shares of Alarm.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.60, for a total value of $515,592.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,744,960.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 35,803 shares of company stock valued at $2,653,366. 5.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Alarm.com by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,470 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Alarm.com by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 8,262 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $511,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its position in shares of Alarm.com by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 18,673 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,155,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Alarm.com by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,110 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Alarm.com by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,205 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $631,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.43% of the company’s stock.

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based solutions for smart residential and commercial properties in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Alarm.com and Other. The company provides interactive security solutions to control and monitor their security systems, as well as connected security devices, including door locks, motion sensors, door locks, garage doors, Internet of Things, thermostats, and video cameras; and video monitoring solutions, such as video analytics, live streaming, video doorbell, video clips, video alerts, continuous high definition recording, and commercial video surveillance solutions.

