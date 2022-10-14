Barclays Trims Südzucker (OTCMKTS:SUEZY) Target Price to €13.40

Südzucker (OTCMKTS:SUEZY – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by investment analysts at Barclays from €14.50 ($14.80) to €13.40 ($13.67) in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Südzucker from €11.00 ($11.22) to €12.00 ($12.24) in a report on Monday, August 1st.

Südzucker Price Performance

Shares of SUEZY stock remained flat at 7.15 during trading on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of 7.17 and a 200 day moving average of 6.66. Südzucker has a 12 month low of 7.15 and a 12 month high of 7.70.

About Südzucker

Südzucker AG produces and sells sugar products in Germany and internationally. It operates through five segments: Sugar, Special Products, CropEnergies, Starch, and Fruit. The Sugar segment produces and sells sugar, sugar specialty products, glucose syrup, and animal feed to food industry, retailers, and agriculture markets, as well as offers by-products of sugar.

