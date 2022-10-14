Barclays Trims Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) Target Price to $41.00

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Barclays from $45.00 to $41.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

TENB has been the topic of a number of other reports. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Tenable from $60.00 to $52.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Tenable from $63.00 to $53.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Tenable from $71.00 to $61.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Tenable from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered their target price on Tenable from $59.00 to $47.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $56.46.

Get Tenable alerts:

Tenable Price Performance

Tenable stock opened at $30.21 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. Tenable has a 1 year low of $28.80 and a 1 year high of $63.61. The company’s 50-day moving average is $38.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.30.

Insider Transactions at Tenable

Tenable ( NASDAQ:TENB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $164.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.47 million. Tenable had a negative net margin of 12.97% and a negative return on equity of 33.54%. As a group, research analysts expect that Tenable will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Amit Yoran sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.64, for a total value of $476,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 109,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,233,111.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Amit Yoran sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.64, for a total value of $476,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 109,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,233,111.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Stephen A. Riddick sold 1,509 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.23, for a total transaction of $63,725.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 43,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,850,729.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 65,068 shares of company stock valued at $2,667,209 in the last ninety days. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tenable

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TENB. Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its holdings in Tenable by 47,669.9% during the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 2,626,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,286,000 after purchasing an additional 2,621,368 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Tenable by 1,772.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 637,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,939,000 after purchasing an additional 603,250 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in Tenable by 1,266.7% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 643,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,192,000 after purchasing an additional 596,488 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Tenable by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,900,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $572,138,000 after purchasing an additional 595,338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tenable during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,233,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.67% of the company’s stock.

About Tenable

(Get Rating)

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cyber exposure solutions for in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. Its platforms include Tenable.io, a cloud-delivered software as a service that provides organizations with a risk-based view of traditional and modern attack surfaces; Tenable.cs, a cloud-native application platform that enables organizations to programmatically detect and fix cloud infrastructure misconfigurations; Tenable.io WAS, which provides scanning for modern web applications; and Tenable.ep, an unified platform that helps organizations identify, assess, and accurately prioritize cyber risks across the entire attack surface.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tenable Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenable and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.