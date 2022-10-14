Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund (NYSE:BGH) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $13.81

Shares of Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund (NYSE:BGH – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $13.81 and traded as low as $12.08. Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund shares last traded at $12.08, with a volume of 51,290 shares trading hands.

Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund Stock Up 0.3 %

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.80.

Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 21st will be issued a $0.1056 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 20th. This represents a $1.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.46%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund

About Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund by 1.0% in the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 78,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after buying an additional 767 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund by 1.5% in the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 60,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $789,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund by 5.7% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 19,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 1,031 shares during the last quarter. Vicus Capital boosted its position in Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 11,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 28,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063 shares in the last quarter.

Babson Capital Global Short Duration High Yield Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Barings LLC. The fund is co-managed by Babson Capital Global Advisors Limited. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in global high-yield bonds, loans, and other income-producing instruments that are, at the time of purchase, rated below Baa3 by Moody's Investors Service, Inc or below BBB- by Standard & Poor's Rating Services.

