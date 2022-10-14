Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund (NYSE:BGH) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $13.81

Shares of Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund (NYSE:BGH – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $13.81 and traded as low as $12.08. Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund shares last traded at $12.08, with a volume of 51,290 shares trading hands.
Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund Stock Up 0.3 %
The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.80.
Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 21st will be issued a $0.1056 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 20th. This represents a $1.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.46%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund
About Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund
Babson Capital Global Short Duration High Yield Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Barings LLC. The fund is co-managed by Babson Capital Global Advisors Limited. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in global high-yield bonds, loans, and other income-producing instruments that are, at the time of purchase, rated below Baa3 by Moody's Investors Service, Inc or below BBB- by Standard & Poor's Rating Services.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund (BGH)
- Is Taiwan Semiconductor A Good Investment For 2023?
- Trinseo Gets A Downgrade But That Doesn’t Stop It From Advancing
- Delta Air Lines Looks Ready To Take Off
- Does the Zillow Stock Forecast Hint Toward a Turnaround?
- Will MGM Resorts Rise to the Top of the Casino Food Chain?
Receive News & Ratings for Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.