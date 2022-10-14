Basanite, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BASA) Short Interest Update

Basanite, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BASA – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 61,700 shares, an increase of 203.9% from the September 15th total of 20,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 218,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Basanite Trading Down 7.9 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:BASA traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.10. 248,756 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 240,459. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.14. Basanite has a 52-week low of $0.08 and a 52-week high of $0.30.

Basanite (OTCMKTS:BASA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.29 million for the quarter.

Basanite Company Profile

Basanite, Inc engages in the basalt fiber reinforced polymer (FRP) business worldwide. It produces basalt FRP products that are used as replacement for other FRP rebar and industry fiber products, as wells as steel reinforcement. The company was formerly known as PayMeOn, Inc and changed its name to Basanite, Inc in December 2018.

