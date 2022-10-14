BAWAG Group AG (OTCMKTS:BWAGF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

BAWAG Group AG (OTCMKTS:BWAGF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,000 shares, an increase of 900.0% from the September 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.7 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BWAGF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of BAWAG Group from €70.00 ($71.43) to €72.00 ($73.47) in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of BAWAG Group from €73.00 ($74.49) to €75.00 ($76.53) in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of BAWAG Group from €70.00 ($71.43) to €66.00 ($67.35) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 22nd.

Get BAWAG Group alerts:

BAWAG Group Price Performance

OTCMKTS BWAGF opened at $42.86 on Friday. BAWAG Group has a one year low of $42.86 and a one year high of $46.03. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.33.

BAWAG Group Company Profile

BAWAG Group AG operates as a holding company for BAWAG P.S.K. Bank für Arbeit und Wirtschaft und Österreichische Postsparkasse Aktiengesellschaft that provides various banking products and services in Austria, Western Europe, North America, and internationally. The company's Retail & SME segment offers savings, payments, cards, lending, investment, and insurance products and services; small business lending; factoring and leasing business; social housing activities; and real estate leasing platforms.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for BAWAG Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BAWAG Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.