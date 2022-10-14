BCS Wealth Management Acquires 2,378 Shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – April New (NYSEARCA:BAPR)

BCS Wealth Management increased its position in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – April New (NYSEARCA:BAPR – Get Rating) by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,606 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,378 shares during the quarter. BCS Wealth Management owned approximately 0.57% of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – April New worth $676,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – April New by 53.4% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. Orion Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – April New by 64.5% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 5,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 2,010 shares during the period. Integrity Financial Corp WA acquired a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – April New during the 4th quarter worth about $195,000. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – April New during the 1st quarter worth about $252,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – April New during the 2nd quarter worth about $269,000.

Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – April New Price Performance

Shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – April New stock traded up $0.70 during trading on Friday, hitting $29.69. 1 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,170. Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – April New has a 1-year low of $28.50 and a 1-year high of $34.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $30.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.32.

