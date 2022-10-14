BCS Wealth Management Boosts Holdings in VanEck Morningstar International Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOTI)

BCS Wealth Management grew its stake in VanEck Morningstar International Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOTI – Get Rating) by 25.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,546 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,942 shares during the period. BCS Wealth Management owned approximately 0.47% of VanEck Morningstar International Moat ETF worth $276,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MOTI. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in VanEck Morningstar International Moat ETF by 699.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 45,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,440,000 after buying an additional 39,746 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in VanEck Morningstar International Moat ETF by 173.7% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 50,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,590,000 after buying an additional 31,815 shares in the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors grew its stake in VanEck Morningstar International Moat ETF by 34.2% in the 2nd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 80,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,325,000 after buying an additional 20,543 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar International Moat ETF by 34.6% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 16,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,000 after acquiring an additional 4,312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Treynor Bancshares Inc. raised its stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar International Moat ETF by 2.6% during the first quarter. Treynor Bancshares Inc. now owns 66,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,665 shares in the last quarter.

VanEck Morningstar International Moat ETF Trading Up 2.9 %

Shares of MOTI stock traded up $0.71 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $25.44. 1 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,026. VanEck Morningstar International Moat ETF has a 12-month low of $24.73 and a 12-month high of $34.99. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.11.

