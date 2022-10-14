BCS Wealth Management Buys 55 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

BCS Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,359 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. BCS Wealth Management’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $412,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Investors Research Corp bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 49.1% during the 1st quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 158 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. O Dell Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA lifted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 180 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. 74.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Seemantini Godbole sold 11,761 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.37, for a total transaction of $2,521,205.57. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,696,882.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Lowe’s Companies Stock Performance

NYSE:LOW traded up $1.56 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $194.72. 17,162 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,958,379. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $170.12 and a one year high of $263.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.86 billion, a PE ratio of 15.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $198.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $194.28.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.63 by $0.04. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.83% and a negative return on equity of 155.26%. The business had revenue of $27.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.16 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.25 earnings per share. Lowe’s Companies’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.52 EPS for the current year.

Lowe’s Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 19th will be given a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 18th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 33.10%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on LOW shares. Wedbush raised their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on Lowe’s Companies in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $255.00 to $259.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $224.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $220.00 to $245.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $244.26.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, lighting, and electrical.

Further Reading

