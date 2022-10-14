BCS Wealth Management Purchases New Holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

BCS Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 3,428 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Oracle in the fourth quarter worth about $234,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Oracle by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 32,154 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $2,804,000 after acquiring an additional 865 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Oracle in the fourth quarter worth about $92,000. Forum Financial Management LP bought a new position in Oracle in the fourth quarter worth about $871,000. Finally, Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new position in Oracle in the fourth quarter worth about $70,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ORCL traded up $0.74 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $65.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 54,404 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,890,039. The firm has a market cap of $177.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.94. Oracle Co. has a 1-year low of $60.78 and a 1-year high of $106.34. The company has a 50 day moving average of $71.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.93.

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $11.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.44 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 13.15% and a negative return on equity of 161.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 4.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 11th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is 60.95%.

Several research analysts have commented on ORCL shares. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Oracle in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Oracle from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Oracle from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Monness Crespi & Hardt initiated coverage on shares of Oracle in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $113.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Oracle in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.67.

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

