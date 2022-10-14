BCS Wealth Management Purchases New Holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

BCS Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 3,428 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Oracle in the fourth quarter worth about $234,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Oracle by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 32,154 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $2,804,000 after acquiring an additional 865 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Oracle in the fourth quarter worth about $92,000. Forum Financial Management LP bought a new position in Oracle in the fourth quarter worth about $871,000. Finally, Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new position in Oracle in the fourth quarter worth about $70,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.92% of the company’s stock.
Oracle Stock Up 1.1 %
Shares of ORCL traded up $0.74 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $65.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 54,404 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,890,039. The firm has a market cap of $177.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.94. Oracle Co. has a 1-year low of $60.78 and a 1-year high of $106.34. The company has a 50 day moving average of $71.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.93.
Oracle Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 11th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is 60.95%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several research analysts have commented on ORCL shares. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Oracle in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Oracle from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Oracle from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Monness Crespi & Hardt initiated coverage on shares of Oracle in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $113.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Oracle in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.67.
Oracle Company Profile
Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Oracle (ORCL)
- Trinseo Gets A Downgrade But That Doesn’t Stop It From Advancing
- Is Taiwan Semiconductor A Good Investment For 2023?
- Delta Air Lines Looks Ready To Take Off
- Does the Zillow Stock Forecast Hint Toward a Turnaround?
- Will MGM Resorts Rise to the Top of the Casino Food Chain?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.