BCS Wealth Management Sells 1,038 Shares of Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX)

BCS Wealth Management lowered its stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,411 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,038 shares during the quarter. BCS Wealth Management’s holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF were worth $351,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PGX. Parkside Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 1.5% during the second quarter. Parkside Advisors LLC now owns 897,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,072,000 after buying an additional 13,173 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF by 506.5% in the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 470,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,378,000 after purchasing an additional 392,505 shares during the period. Ledge Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco Preferred ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $175,000. Alphastar Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF by 100.1% in the 1st quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC now owns 226,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,071,000 after purchasing an additional 113,209 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Invesco Preferred ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $912,000.

Get Invesco Preferred ETF alerts:

Invesco Preferred ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

PGX traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $11.47. 38,028 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,736,269. Invesco Preferred ETF has a one year low of $11.28 and a one year high of $15.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.55.

Invesco Preferred ETF Company Profile

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Preferred ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Preferred ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.