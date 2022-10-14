BCS Wealth Management Sells 3,429 Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July (NYSEARCA:BJUL)

BCS Wealth Management decreased its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July (NYSEARCA:BJUL – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,943 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,429 shares during the period. BCS Wealth Management owned approximately 1.04% of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July worth $1,385,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July by 7.5% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 7,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July in the first quarter valued at $305,000. CWA Asset Management Group LLC bought a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July in the second quarter valued at $370,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July by 16.0% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 1,557 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covington Capital Management grew its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July by 166.0% in the second quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 14,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 9,130 shares in the last quarter.

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July Stock Up 2.4 %

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July stock traded up $0.69 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $29.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,876. Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July has a 12 month low of $28.65 and a 12 month high of $33.50. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.14.

