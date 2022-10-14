BE Semiconductor Industries (OTCMKTS:BESIY) Short Interest Down 73.5% in September

BE Semiconductor Industries (OTCMKTS:BESIY – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a drop of 73.5% from the September 15th total of 4,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

BE Semiconductor Industries Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:BESIY traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $41.26. The stock had a trading volume of 3,269 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,888. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 4.98 and a current ratio of 5.58. BE Semiconductor Industries has a 12-month low of $38.10 and a 12-month high of $98.23. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.55. The stock has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.93 and a beta of 1.51.

BE Semiconductor Industries (OTCMKTS:BESIY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter. BE Semiconductor Industries had a net margin of 37.06% and a return on equity of 47.26%. The firm had revenue of $227.96 million during the quarter.

About BE Semiconductor Industries

Separately, UBS Group decreased their price target on BE Semiconductor Industries from €88.00 ($89.80) to €80.00 ($81.63) in a research report on Friday, July 22nd.

BE Semiconductor Industries N.V. develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and services semiconductor assembly equipment for the semiconductor and electronics industries worldwide. The company's principal products include die attach equipment, such as single chip, multi chip, multi module, flip chip, thermal compression bonding, fan out wafer level packaging, hybrid and embedded bridge die bonding, and die sorting systems; and packaging equipment, including conventional, ultra thin, and wafer level molding, as well as trim and form, and singulation systems.

