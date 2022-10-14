Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on BECN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. William Blair lowered shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Stephens cut their target price on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $72.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $67.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $66.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.86.

Beacon Roofing Supply Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BECN traded down $3.69 on Wednesday, reaching $54.15. 8,364 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 749,679. The company has a fifty day moving average of $56.92 and a 200-day moving average of $57.69. Beacon Roofing Supply has a twelve month low of $45.71 and a twelve month high of $65.30. The company has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Insider Buying and Selling

Beacon Roofing Supply ( NASDAQ:BECN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 billion. Beacon Roofing Supply had a net margin of 5.25% and a return on equity of 29.19%. The business’s revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.59 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Beacon Roofing Supply will post 6.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Jason L. Taylor sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.30, for a total transaction of $229,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,937 shares in the company, valued at $340,190.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Beacon Roofing Supply news, insider Jason L. Taylor sold 4,000 shares of Beacon Roofing Supply stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.30, for a total value of $229,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $340,190.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates Ix, acquired 103,931 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $57.73 per share, for a total transaction of $5,999,936.63. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,859,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $857,843,495.67. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.95% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Beacon Roofing Supply

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clayton Dubilier & Rice LLC grew its stake in Beacon Roofing Supply by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Clayton Dubilier & Rice LLC now owns 14,671,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $869,751,000 after buying an additional 112,962 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,311,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,583,000 after purchasing an additional 160,181 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,622,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,760,000 after purchasing an additional 285,685 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Beacon Roofing Supply by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,806,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,131,000 after buying an additional 106,890 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its holdings in Beacon Roofing Supply by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,689,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,784,000 after buying an additional 280,972 shares during the last quarter.

Beacon Roofing Supply Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes residential and non-residential roofing materials, and complementary building products to contractors, home builders, building owners, lumberyards, and retailers. It offers pitched roofing and low slope roof products; gutters and sidings; building materials, such as lumber and composite, skylights and window, plywood and OSB, decking and railing, and HVAC products; and foam board, spray foam, roll, batt, mineral wool, fiberglass, and commercial insulation products, as well as radiant barriers and blown-in insulation and equipment.

