Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEMW) Trading 7.1% Higher

Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEMW – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 7.1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $7.55 and last traded at $6.90. 12,879 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 647% from the average session volume of 1,723 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.44.

Beam Global Price Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.44.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Beam Global

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Beam Global stock. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEMW – Get Rating) by 151.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,955 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,380 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Beam Global were worth $52,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Beam Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beam Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.