Beazley (LON:BEZ) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $507.24

Beazley plc (LON:BEZ – Get Rating) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 507.24 ($6.13) and traded as high as GBX 587 ($7.09). Beazley shares last traded at GBX 570 ($6.89), with a volume of 1,592,478 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BEZ. Barclays increased their price target on Beazley from GBX 598 ($7.23) to GBX 740 ($8.94) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Beazley from GBX 715 ($8.64) to GBX 800 ($9.67) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 685 ($8.28) target price on shares of Beazley in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 575 ($6.95) price objective on shares of Beazley in a research report on Friday, July 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Beazley currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 632.50 ($7.64).

Get Beazley alerts:

Beazley Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of £3.66 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,146.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.83, a quick ratio of 6.45 and a current ratio of 8.39. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 586.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 507.74.

About Beazley

Beazley plc provides risk insurance and reinsurance solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its Cyber & Executive Risk segment underwrites management liabilities, such as employment practices risks and directors and officers, cyber and technology, and media and business services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Beazley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beazley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.