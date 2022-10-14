Beazley (OTCMKTS:BZLYF) Given New GBX 789 Price Target at Barclays

Beazley (OTCMKTS:BZLYF – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Barclays from GBX 780 ($9.42) to GBX 789 ($9.53) in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Beazley from GBX 575 ($6.95) to GBX 650 ($7.85) in a report on Monday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Beazley from GBX 690 ($8.34) to GBX 715 ($8.64) in a research report on Monday, July 25th. UBS Group cut Beazley from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Beazley from GBX 480 ($5.80) to GBX 540 ($6.52) in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Investec raised Beazley from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Beazley presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $629.86.

Get Beazley alerts:

Beazley Stock Performance

OTCMKTS BZLYF remained flat at $6.83 on Thursday. Beazley has a 1 year low of $4.91 and a 1 year high of $7.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.93 and its 200 day moving average is $6.16.

Beazley Company Profile

Beazley plc provides risk insurance and reinsurance solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its Cyber & Executive Risk segment underwrites management liabilities, such as employment practices risks and directors and officers, cyber and technology, and media and business services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Beazley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beazley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.