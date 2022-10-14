Beazley plc (OTCMKTS:BZLYF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Beazley plc (OTCMKTS:BZLYF – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the ten analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $644.83.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BZLYF shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded Beazley from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Beazley from GBX 480 ($5.80) to GBX 540 ($6.52) in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Investec upgraded Beazley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Barclays increased their price target on Beazley from GBX 780 ($9.42) to GBX 789 ($9.53) in a research report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group lowered Beazley from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th.

BZLYF stock opened at $6.83 on Friday. Beazley has a 1-year low of $4.91 and a 1-year high of $7.64. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.93 and its 200-day moving average is $6.16.

Beazley plc provides risk insurance and reinsurance solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its Cyber & Executive Risk segment underwrites management liabilities, such as employment practices risks and directors and officers, cyber and technology, and media and business services.

